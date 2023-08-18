Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos from Tablelands Builders' 70th anniversary party

Updated August 18 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STAFF, family, friends and supporters of Tablelands Builders have come together to celebrate a huge milestone for the business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.