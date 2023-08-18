STAFF, family, friends and supporters of Tablelands Builders have come together to celebrate a huge milestone for the business.
Tablelands Builders has clocked up 70 years in business and, in the same year, director Rob Barlow is celebrating 30 years as the owner of the building company.
Both anniversaries were acknowledged at a special function at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club on August 12, 2023.
The aim of the lunch was to reconnect, share some memorabilia, have a yarn and reminisce about the good and tough times for the longstanding business.
There were a lot of familiar faces in the room, showing the impact Tablelands Builders has had on the community in its seven decades.
