AN iconic Bathurst motel could be about to almost triple its capacity, with an additional 80 rooms currently in the planning stages.
The Gold Panner Motor Inn, situated at the eastern entrance to Bathurst, is a conference venue that currently offers around 30 guest accommodation rooms five minutes from the city centre.
But new plans, lodged with Bathurst Regional Council, show the intent to construct nine new buildings to offer more than 100 rooms across the eight-acre site.
It would all come at a cost of just over $7.2 million.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) submitted with the development application (DA), which was prepared by Brett Moulds, indicates the construction of buildings would be carried out in four stages.
Stage one would be for the construction of buildings one and two, stage two is for building 3A and 3B, building five would then be constructed in stage three, with the remaining four buildings to be constructed in the last stage.
A number of trees would also have to be removed to accommodate the expanded motor inn.
Mr Moulds said the site is suitable for the development, assuring that the proposal would "result in a quality commercial development on the site".
With a further 80 rooms and seven suites to be built on the site, there will be additional traffic generated in the area.
"However, the proposed development is not expected to have detrimental effects to traffic flow on Ashworth Drive or surrounding developments," Mr Moulds said.
Vehicles will continue to enter and exit the site via a driveway on Ashworth Drive, and he said on-site parking is provided in accordance with Bathurst Regional Council's Development Control Plan.
The plans show there to be 94 car parking spaces in the development area, including six accessible spaces.
It will be up to council to determine if the motor inn expansion can proceed.
The proposal for the Gold Panner Motor Inn is the latest in a string of DAs council has received that would cost more than $1 million to deliver.
Also among them is plans to transform the Webb Stores building in George Street, and a $2.29 million expenditure to create a Sydney Tools retailer in The Gateway.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.