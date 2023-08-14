A BIRD'S nest has been determined as the cause of a power outage in Kelso overnight that affected almost 2000 homes and businesses.
Essential Energy says crews were alerted to an unplanned power outage in the Marsden Lane area at around 2.15am on Monday, August 14.
After arriving at the location, on the corner of Merrick Close and Marsden Lane, crews found a bird's nest on top of the power pole had come into contact with the high voltage electricity network.
This caused the protection equipment to automatically switch the power off to 1957 homes and businesses.
Essential Energy said that, once it was safe to do so, crews rerouted the electricity network around the damaged section caused by the bird's nest and power was restored to all customers at around 3.15am.
The bird's nest has not yet been moved, and will remain on the pole until repairs are carried out in the coming days.
