Damage to electricity network in Kelso caused by bird's nest

By Amy Rees
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:14pm
The affected power pole at Kelso. Picture supplied
A BIRD'S nest has been determined as the cause of a power outage in Kelso overnight that affected almost 2000 homes and businesses.

