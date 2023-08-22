A MAN who refused to answer questions about a police pursuit through Kelso has been described by a magistrate as someone who keeps "finding new ways to come to court".
Allan James Dixon, 41, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 to not disclosing a driver's details.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling Stewart Street in Bathurst at about 3.15pm on May 13, 2023 when they saw a silver Holden Commodore turn right from Howick Street onto the highway.
A check on the police system showed Dixon, who officers said could be clearly seen, was disqualified from driving at the time.
Police said they activated their lights to try to find the vehicle, which had turned off onto Russell Street.
But they said the vehicle could not be found, despite a number of patrols.
About 15 minutes later, police were driving west along Sydney Road and turned into Lions Club Drive and waited for a vehicle similar to Dixon's to drive past.
Police allege they could clearly see a man who "strongly resembled" Dixon in the driver's seat.
According to the police documents, the driver was signalled to stop, but sped away from police, weaving in and out of traffic at no less than 140 kilometres an hour.
A pursuit was initiated, but called off due to the extreme risk to the public.
Police alleged the vehicle then sped through two red lights at the intersections with Stockland Drive and Gilmour Street.
The following morning, at about 3.40am, a vehicle in which Dixon was a passenger was stopped on Hamley Street, according to police.
After police placed a form of demand on Dixon to ask about the driver of the Commodore, police said Dixon said: "No questions ... you can charge me for it, I'll take it to court."
He refused to give information to police on another occasion about the incident.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis expressed dismay at Dixon's law-breaking.
"You've proved you can breach every law I know of. How about you try and convince yourself that you can go without breaking the law?" Ms Ellis said.
"You keep finding new ways to come to court."
Dixon was convicted and fined $800 for the offence.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.