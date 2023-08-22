Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Allan James Dixon, 41, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, in Bathurst Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who refused to answer questions about a police pursuit through Kelso has been described by a magistrate as someone who keeps "finding new ways to come to court".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.