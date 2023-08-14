IF the predictions are right, Bathurst Regional Council will proceed to the development application (DA) stage for a go-kart track at another Mount Panorama location.
The go-kart track project will be back on council's agenda at the August 16, 2023 meeting, with engineering staff offering up three potential options.
It will be up to councillors to decide which one is the best.
If you ask councillor Warren Aubin, a long-time advocate for the go-kart track, option one will be selected and has the votes to get over the line.
This option is to proceed with lodging a DA for a site off Mount Panorama's Conrod Straight, to the east of the former drive-in theatre.
"It'll go through," Cr Aubin said confidently.
Council turned its attention to the new site in June, 2021, after Cr Aubin's notice of motion to fast-track the development of a go-kart track in this location.
He said, after more than 20 years of trying, the Bathurst Kart Club could finally be able to have a circuit.
"It's about time it went ahead. They've been waiting for 23 years now and I think it should be something put to DA stage, so let's do that," he said.
But, council's expenditure is in the spotlight after flagging a potential 68.6 per cent rate increase over two years from 2024-25.
Cr Aubin, who is staunchly opposed to increasing the rates, is still in favour of building the track.
He said council already has loan funds to put towards the circuit - although it amounts to only about half of the estimated project cost - and the facility would bring visitors to the city.
"If there's one in Bathurst, I'm telling you now, it will go berserk," he said.
"There will be karts coming out of every garage in town and there will be a lot of people from out of town that want to come and race here because the track they've got designed is brilliant."
Not everyone shares this opinion on the need to proceed with the project now, though.
Cr Kirralee Burke, who remains undecided on how she'll vote with regards to a rate increase, says council shouldn't be spending the money on a go-kart track.
She pointed to the budget deliberations in June, which saw council opt not to draw down loan funds for multiple projects due to the current financial situation.
"I don't understand how we can go ahead to DA stage, and possibly beyond DA stage, with a kart track when we've already kind of made a pretty sound decision that the council wasn't in a position to do what I would consider 'fun' projects," she said.
However, her understanding is that the votes are there for the project to proceed to DA stage, and it will likely go through regardless of her concerns.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
