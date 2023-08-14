Western Advocate
Bathurst go-kart track likely to proceed to development application stage

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 15 2023 - 4:30am
IF the predictions are right, Bathurst Regional Council will proceed to the development application (DA) stage for a go-kart track at another Mount Panorama location.

