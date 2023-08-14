A RECENT recipient of a Member of the Order of Australia will be one of two speakers during the latest public event in Bathurst on the Voice to Parliament referendum
About three weeks after around 120 people attended a community forum on the Voice held at the Catholic Parish Centre, Bathurst for Yes will hold a public session this week.
The session, according to Bathurst For Yes co-lead Dr Juanita Kwok, "will explain the purpose of the Voice and what the referendum is about".
"Essential elements will be explained and questions from the audience will be addressed by the speakers," she said.
Those speakers will be Dr Elizabeth Barrett, who was announced as a member of the 2023 King's Birthday Honours List in June for her service to rural and remote medicine, and Margaret Sewell.
"In her presentation, Margaret Sewell will provide an historical background, highlighting education and health differences between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians which demonstrate the need to enshrine a Voice in the Constitution," Dr Kwok said.
"Dr Barrett will speak about some specific experiences working in Aboriginal communities, what ATSIC, the indigenous voice of the time, meant for her work and why a Voice written into the Constitution is so important."
Ms Sewell has taught English and history in schools in Wiradyuri country, and then a variety of education subjects at Charles Sturt University, in a 40-year career.
Dr Barrett, meanwhile, is a public health physician who has worked in and with rural, remote and Aboriginal communities for most of her 43-year career.
The public session will be held in the Main Lecture Theatre, Building 1292, Level 2, Charles Sturt University (turn off Panorama Avenue into the main entrance, Mitchell Drive; turn left at the roundabout onto Village Drive; turn left into Wahluu Place and the car park is on the right; use car park BP07).
It will be held this Thursday, August 17 from 5.15-6.30pm and organisers say the talk will be followed by light refreshments.
Bathurst for Yes describes itself as a community-focused group of residents in Bathurst who are dedicated to supporting the Yes vote in the upcoming Australian constitutional referendum.
Bathurst for Yes is part of the national Yes23 campaign.
