THEY only had pride to play for but that didn't stop Bathurst '75 FC from bringing their best football to the table in Saturday's big Western Premier League derby win against Panorama FC at Proctor Park.
Minor premiers Bathurst '75 walloped their cross city rivals 6-1 in the last game of the regular season, scoring five of their six goals either directly from or in the aftermath of a set piece.
Bathurst '75 weren't able to be knocked down from top spot regardless of the result, though that didn't stop the boys in blue from putting away three goals in each half to complete a dominant performance.
Panorama were the side with more on the line in Saturday's game - needing a win to ensure a home semi-final - but the loss dropped them to third, meaning they'll have to travel to Orange for their upcoming game against Barnstoneworth United.
It flips around the 2-0 win for Panorama when the two Bathurst sides most recently met in June.
Bathurst '75 co-coach Andrew Fearnley said it was a statement performance from the team.
"We were happy to already secure the premiership but we had business to do. We were beaten by Panorama earlier in the season and we were keen not to let that happen again," he said.
"We just wanted to send a message that we were willing to play right until the end. It was a great performance from us.
"In the first five minutes we made some errors and could have been punished but we got through the period and played well to get 3-0 up. To our credit, after coming back from half-time 3-1 up, we could have slowed the game down but we wanted to keep playing.
"We haven't had any draws this year because we're always playing to win, and we've copped some losses from that mentality, and we stayed true to that on Saturday and kept playing all the way through."
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said the poor defensive effort on set pieces give his side something to hone in on ahead of their semi-final game.
"You've got to defend set pieces. They scored six goals and five of them came from set pieces. That's just terrible," he said.
"Before this game we'd conceded 13 goals all season. We've conceded nearly half of that in one game.
"It's not panic stations. We've only been beaten twice this year - yes, it was comprehensively on the weekend and '75s deserve their dues - but it's not panic stations or trying to reinvent the wheel. The good thing is that we get another opportunity.
"I was happy with how we defended them in open play but we probably gave them a little too much space, especially between our six and eight and our back four. I think Jack Press did well in those areas and looked dangerous, but that's something that can be easily fixed.
"I think set pieces are something that Paul Long has taken upon himself to set up and make sure everyone is on task. He wasn't there on the weekend but that's no excuse, we're playing senior men's football and people need to take responsibility."
The account opened in the 17th minute for '75 when a header off a corner richoted into the net off a defender's leg.
Ten minutes later Josh Brown extended the advantage when a header from a Bathurst '75 corner found its way to him at the top of the six yard box.
Jack Press piled on the pressure when a free kick found his feet and he was able to turn around for a shot into the top right corner to make it 3-0.
Panorama's Jaiden Culbert got his side on the board with an immediate response, scoring from a tight angle to give the Goats a shot of hope before half-time.
The '75 squad absorbed plenty of pressure early in the second half from Panorama and were rewarded in the 66th minute when Callum Weafer's header on another corner found the mark.
Nikki Spice pushed the gap out to four with yet another goal off a corner and '75 completed the rout just moments later when Peter Vincze was in the right spot to tap the ball home off a blocked Press shot.
It's the second successive 6-1 win for Bathurst '75 after they recorded an identical score in the previous weekend's game against Orange Waratahs.
Meanwhile, Barnstoneworth finished with a 4-all draw in their game away to Macquarie United put them level on the final ladder with Panorama.
However, the Orange club's superior point differential (+16 to +10) got them the second placing.
BATHURST '75 FC 6 (Josh Brown, Jack Press, Callum Weafer, Nikki Spice, Peter Vincze, Own goal) defeated PANORAMA FC 1 (Jaiden Culbert)
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
