LAST Saturday's Bathurst Merino Association (BMA) Ram Expo at Bathurst Showground drew a steady crowd of visitors who took their time to check out a top quality line-up of young rams and a lot of shorn fleeces that were displayed.
Results:
Junior judging: 1. Tim Coddington. 2. Jemima McLeod. 3. Joel Cicciari.
Super Six ewes, superfine: 1. S and D Seaman. 2. Webb family.
Super Six ewes, finewool: 1. P and K. Moore. 2. S and D Seaman.
Super Six ewes, medium wool: 1. P and K Moore. 2. S and D Seaman.
Champion ewe: 1. P and K Moore. 2. S and D Seaman.
Local ram stud display: Pomanara. Open stud display: Koonwarra.
The very obvious change to more dual purpose Merinos was shown by the majority of studs, while a traditional superfine studs exhibit still drew a lot of interest from tablelands breeders.
BMA president Stuart Kelly and his co-organisers must have been pleased with the event, which has barley changed over the years but has fitted neatly into a clear division between stud and commercial sheep breeders.
Credit must be given to the Mt Bathurst Poll Dorset Stud from Black Springs as owners Greg and Christine Healey always bring a pen of their excellent quality Poll Dorsets.
The young dorsets probably like to meet all their Merino cousins.
BATHURST has enjoyed a few showers as I write this on Monday morning and every drop will be welcome during spring.
Producers have widely varied opinions on their prospects and comments range from "we'll all be rooned" all the way to "you wouldn't take any notice of the Bureau of Meteorology" and many ideas in between.
On the middle ground, we must be careful that we don't talk ourselves into a drought panic as spring rains can change the seasonal outlook overnight.
Meanwhile, cottonseed has reached $600 per tonne and supplies of grain, hay and silage are getting tighter by the week.
THE downturn in red meat prices in saleyards and over the hooks has put quite a dent on bottom line results for every livestock farm.
In the face of the severe price correction, we see big discounts for grass seed damage in lamb skins and the actual skins have little of no value anyhow.
At last week's Dubbo market, heavy crossbred lambs were quoted at $4.55c/kg cold weight as against 515 to 550c/kg at Bathurst and Bendigo during the same week.
Buyers and agents say that grass seed contamination is a cause of much of the price difference, as many of the Dubbo sale lambs are sourced from the Far West of our state where the majority of native grasses are in full seed.
ONCE again, The Land newspaper has provided a feature article on one of our district's progressive sheep breeders. This time it is Scott Brown, "Grovedale", Trunkey Creek.
Scott has been involved with Sheepmatters and electronic eartags, Nextgen Agri and Lambs Alive and he uses a Te Pari automatic sheep handler/drafter.
"Grovedale" comprised 27 main paddocks that have increased to 68 paddocks with five laneways and plans made for more changes.
Scott's late father, Hylton, was a reliable friend in the battle to import a vaccine for OJD some 30 years ago and his help has not been forgotten.
MANY town and district residents tell me of the excellent service that they get from Josh Grassick Mobile Mechanical.
This service has an enviable reputation, built over some years, and it is of real value for on-farm repairs, services and general maintenance.
Phone Josh on 0439 193 829.
CONGRATULATIONS and many happy returns to Helen Seaman of Eglinton and formerly of "Riverbend", Duramana, who is celebrating a milestone birthday.
Helen and her husband Mark conducted their property for many years and produced some of our district's best superfine wool.
Also, a belated congratulations to Robyn and Geoff Rayner who celebrated an important wedding anniversary (August 6).
They operate the highly regarded "Pomanara" fine and superfine Merino stud at Sallys Flat.
WOOL auctions resumed in week six after a three-week recess with an offering of around the 50,000 bale mark.
Exporters anticipated a firm to potentially dearer market after the Australian dollar had dropped almost three per cent during the recess.
Chinese and Indian operators climbed in and bought some quantity, while Italian interests were sporadic.
The 18.0 micron and finer fleece wools finished 20ac dearer for the week, while 18.5 micron and finer struggled to maintain and closed 30ac cheaper.
Merino skirting and carding types were well sought after and were slightly dearer.
Crossbred wools were slightly dearer for the week.
Next week has an early estimated offering of 47,000 bales to be sold in all centres.
GEORGE was at the doctor's surgery with laryngitis and the receptionist took some details and then asked his age.
"Almost 82," he gasped.
"Don't worry, sir," she smiled, "I won't tell anyone."
***
THE cockie's wife found a movie poster of a man and woman kissing passionately in pouring rain.
"You don't ever kiss me like that any more," she said as she showed the poster to hubby.
He looked glum and said: "It hasn't rained like that at our place for years."
