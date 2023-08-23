Western Advocate
Andrew Roekeroe McLeod given jail for driving disqualified

By Court Reporter
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
AN INMATE has welcomed his second prison sentence, after a court heard the 39-year-old saw it as a much-needed "wake up call".

