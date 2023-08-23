AN INMATE has welcomed his second prison sentence, after a court heard the 39-year-old saw it as a much-needed "wake up call".
Andrew Roekeroe McLeod, 39, of Vale Road, South Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 to driving while disqualified.
Court documents said police were doing patrols of the Bathurst CBD about 6am on June 8, 2023 when they saw a yellow Mazda 3 heading south along William Street.
After seeing police, the driver - later identified as McLeod - suddenly turned off onto Keppel Street.
Police said they temporarily lost sight of McLeod until they spotted his vehicle travelling on Havannah Street, towards Rocket Street.
McLeod was stopped by police and asked for his driver's licence, but he said he didn't have one.
After answering a number of questions, police did checks on their system which showed McLeod's licence had been disqualified.
McLeod then admitted to police he tried to avoid them earlier that morning because he knew he was driving illegally.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court his client - who appeared from jail by audio-visual link - had been given a "wake up call" after he was handed a jail sentence on July 31 for similar matters.
Mr Kuan explained a similar course would "assist".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis then sentenced McLeod to nine months in jail.
