HE may not have worn a cape, but he was destined to save lives right from the start.
And he did so as a member of the Ambulance Service for nearly 40 years.
But even in his retirement, Graham Robert Webster remained connected with the service, doing work with Ambulance Legacy.
Born on February 19, 1945, to parents Robert and Norma, Mr Webster was one of two siblings. But living in a small household didn't matter, as he was part of a much larger family - the Ambulance Services.
With his father joining the Ambulance Services during World War II, Mr Webster grew up surrounded by officers and their equipment. Travelling from town to town depending on where his father was needed.
Having secured all the qualifications required at the time to work as an ambulance officer, Mr Webster followed in his father's footsteps and joined the force in Coonamble in 1964.
His job required him to move around a lot.
He worked in numerous towns around NSW, including Paddington, Randwick, Bondi, Marrickville, Lane Cove, Summer Hill and Manly - which is where Mr Webster met his first wife, and the mother of his two children, Jeannette.
The couple got married in 1974 and had their first child later that year, a baby girl named Suzanne. Then along came Michael in 1977, giving the couple their perfect pair.
In 1985 Mr Webster was appointed regional superintendent for the Central West region and the family moved to Bathurst.
While he had stints in metropolitan NSW after receiving the title of divisional superintendent Sydney, and then manager of Aeromedical Retrieval service at Mascot, he still called Bathurst home.
In 1993, Mr Webster got remarried to a lady named Susan, who he met through work, before taking his final position in the force as director of rural service based in Bathurst.
While he found the job extremely challenging, he gained a high level of satisfaction out of it.
Mr Webster retired in 2002, and spent his time volunteering for the local Lions Club and making memories with his grandchildren; Reece, Jake and Alice.
He also loved camping, fishing and travelling with his wife Sue, until she died in 2021. Shared passion for ambulance service - in their blood for both of them
Mr Webster enjoyed the final few years of his life at Whiddon Nursing Home in Bathurst, where he kept the staff very entertained with stories about his ambulance career and quirky one-liners like "as handy as a hip pocket in a singlet".
It was in the nursing home, at the age of 78, that Mr Webster drew his last breath, on July 14, 2023.
With the funeral service held at All Saints Anglican Cathedral attracting a large crowd of family, friends and past and present ambulance officers who all made a guard of honour as the hearse drove off, it's clear Mr Webster made a huge impact on numerous lives.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.