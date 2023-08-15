MORTGAGES, groceries, electricity - everything is going up, and now Bathurst ratepayers could be dealt another blow.
Bathurst Regional Council announced on August 11, 2023 that it is considering making an application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a permanent Special Rate Variation (SRV).
Senior council staff have recommended a SRV consisting of 43.5 per cent in 2024-25 and 17.5 per cent in 2025-26, representing a cumulative special variation of 68.6 per cent over two years.
They say council must consider increasing rates revenue to adequately fund its current services and infrastructure needs after a range of factors have placed "considerable stress" on its budget.
At its August 16, 2023 meeting, council will vote on whether or not to proceed to community consultation on the potential application.
If council votes to proceed with community engagement, there will be a range of information available to the community including dedicated information sessions and opportunities to provide feedback.
The Western Advocate wants to know how an increase like the one proposed could affect households in Bathurst.
Can you afford another increase to your household expenses? What things might you have to cut back on to afford it?
Tell us in the survey below.
This survey should take less than five minutes to complete.
Responses are anonymous and could be selected for inclusion in future news articles.
