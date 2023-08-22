A DOUBLE dose of charges has prompted a change in mindset for a 37-year-old man, who has told a court he won't "run the risk" of driving with drugs, again.
Joshua George McDaid of Torch Street, South Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with drugs in his system.
McDaid was behind the wheel of a silver Subaru Impreza heading along Rocket Street in Bathurst when he was stopped by police about 7.40pm on September 9, 2022 for random testing.
After he gave police his driver's licence, McDaid was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive fluid sample for the drug.
"I had a few beers and smoked a pipe," McDaid said to police.
McDaid's sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
On a separate occasion, McDaid was stopped by police in his vehicle on Brilliant Street in Bathurst about 2.40pm on December 9 for roadside testing.
He was asked for his licence before he was subject to an oral drug fluid test.
After McDaid gave a positive result for cannabis, he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, he gave a second positive test for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis began sentencing by noting McDaid had completed the Magistrates' Early Referral Into Treatment (MERIT) program with a "mostly good" report.
McDaid, who represented himself, told the court he would smoke cannabis to manage pain, and had no plans to "run the risk" again.
"I don't plan to drive after smoking. I can't do it again," McDaid said.
He was placed on a conditional release order for six months, without conviction.
