FOUR glasses of wine at the end of a lengthy pub shift snowballed into a criminal charge for a woman, who has told a court she was "shocked" by her drink-driving reading.
Nicole Annette Muller, 51, of Osborne Avenue, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 to mid-range PCA.
Court documents said Muller was stopped by police behind the wheel of a black Nissan Navara about 10.30pm on June 25, 2023 on Keppel Street in Bathurst.
Police approached the vehicle and asked Muller if she had drunk any alcohol in the 15 minutes prior to being pulled over.
Muller then explained she finished a glass of wine about 10 minutes beforehand.
After a 15 minute wait, Muller was subject to a roadside alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.135.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham asked Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to consider not convicting his client, given Muller was unknown to the court prior to the drink-driving charge.
Mr Cunningham went on to explain Muller had been working lengthy shifts at a pub around the time of the offence, and indulged in four glasses of wine on the night.
"To say she was shocked by the reading is an understatement," Mr Cunningham said.
"She elected to drive home, she could have gone home with her husband but she didn't know her reading was so high."
Ms Ellis said she would have "expected better" of someone, like Muller, who works in the medical field.
But, Ms Ellis explained the incident did not "wipe out the good work" Muller had done for society.
Muller was placed on an 18-month conditional release order without conviction.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.