Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Nicole Muller in Bathurst Court for mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
September 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR glasses of wine at the end of a lengthy pub shift snowballed into a criminal charge for a woman, who has told a court she was "shocked" by her drink-driving reading.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.