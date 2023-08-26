SHE'S a valued member of the community and an integral part of Bathurst's relationship with Japanese city Ohkuma.
Fudeko Reekie has been honoured for her years of dedication to fostering the connection between the two cities, symbolised by a tree planting ceremony in the Ohkuma Japanese Garden near the Hereford Street Bridge.
The very garden Mrs Reekie was instrumental in creating.
In February 1990, Mrs Reekie was one of four Bathurst representatives to visit Ohkuma and introduce the two cities - so to speak.
The following year, what would be a longstanding relationship officially began, with Ohkuma mayor Mr Shuro Shiga and Bathurst mayor Ann Ashwood signing a Sister City Treaty.
Mrs Reekie has spent three decades developing the relationship with Japan and promoting the culture in Bathurst.
She even received the Japanese equivalent of the Order of Australia - an Order of the Rising Sun - which is rarely awarded to people living outside of Japan.
To symbolise the flourishing relationship between Bathurst and Ohkuma, councillor Monica Morse proposed the idea of planting a Japanese garden for the community to enjoy.
Mrs Reekie contacted the planning manager of Ohkuma Town Council, Nobuo Horikawa, and discussed the idea with him.
"I spoke to Mr Horikawa. A week later, he told me that Ohkuma would donate the garden to Bathurst. That is the reason we call this garden the Ohkuma Japanese Garden," Mrs Reekie said.
A lot of hard work went into creating a beautiful space for Bathurst locals and visitors to appreciate, and Mrs Reekie was there everyday.
"They worked hard for two weeks in the hot March sun. I came here everyday to help - by talking, watching under the shade of a tree and making sushi lunches sometimes," Mrs Reekie said, laughing.
"The garden is a symbol of friendship between Bathurst and Ohkuma. Bathurst citizens enjoy coming here for weddings, picnics, or just relaxation."
But the sister city relationship delves much deeper than the Japanese garden.
Bathurst and Ohkuma help each other during tough times, as well as rejoicing in the good.
In 2011, disaster hit Ohkuma. The city was destroyed by a tsunami and residents had to flee.
Mrs Reekie and some other members of the Bathurst community visited Ohkuma once it was safe to do so, and offered any sort of assistance needed.
"It was a heartbreaking visit," Mrs Reekie said.
"The streets were deserted, the houses were broken, cars remained parked amongst weeds, a sign of a graduation ceremony for Junior High School students was still there, but no students.
"The beach was covered with rubbish; clothes, shoes, household objects, broken furniture and so on. The beautiful town of Ohkuma had gone just in a matter of seconds."
While tough times were experienced, Bathurst and Ohkuma have also cherish some fond memories.
In 2015, the city of Bathurst celebrated its 200th birthday and 29 Ohkuma residents made the trip to enjoy the festivities.
It was during these celebrations that a re-signing of the treaty took place, cementing the Sister City relationship into the future.
Mrs Reekie has facilitated many exchange student trips over the years, strengthening the relationship and and cultural knowledge of both cities.
And while COVID put a stop to this, she is looking forward to now being able to see residents from Bathurst and Ohkuma travel back and forth, making new friends and experiencing new cultures.
To officially acknowledge and thank Mrs Reekie for her dedication and efforts to help create and sustain an important relationship to Bathurst, she was given a plaque and honoured with a tree planting ceremony on August, 14, 2023.
She thanked the community and members of Bathurst Council for the gift of a maple tree in the Japanese Garden.
"I am particularly happy and yet humbled because this tree, the Japanese Maple, is being planted in my honour," she said.
"I hope this tree will grow and make a colourful display in Autumn, and help to make the garden even more beautiful."
