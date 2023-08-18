Western Advocate
Wattle Tree House homelessness sleepout was an eye-opener

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
EVEN those who interact with homeless people on a daily basis were surprised by the realities of life with no fixed address when they took part in Wattle Tree House's first sleepout.

