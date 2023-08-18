EVEN those who interact with homeless people on a daily basis were surprised by the realities of life with no fixed address when they took part in Wattle Tree House's first sleepout.
The event, held at Bathurst Sportsground on August 11, 2023, aimed to raise awareness about homelessness by asking people in the community to sleep rough for the night.
Around 50 people joined in the barbecue dinner, before the numbers dropped to around 16 who could commit to sleeping out the entire night.
Although they had tents - a luxury not all homeless people have - it was still a difficult experience as they dealt with cold temperatures and the feeling of being in an unfamiliar area at night.
Wattle Tree House's receptionist and event organiser, Raylee Smith, was among those who slept out and, despite her job, it was still an eye-opener.
"I personally didn't sleep very much, because you always felt like you had to have one eye open," she said.
"It was an eye-opener. You really didn't know what was going to happen or who was around you."
It gave her real insight into what Bathurst's homeless population goes through on a daily basis.
"Even though you work in the industry, physically, when you get out and do it, it is an eye-opener," Ms Patterson said.
She hopes that, through the event, people gained a better understanding of the homelessness problem in Bathurst, which is only getting worse.
"It was raising awareness that it does happen in Bathurst and that it's not just a typical stereotype," she said.
"It's actually families that are doing it rough as well.
"With the great rent increases, it's making [housing] so unaffordable."
The Wattle Tree House homelessness sleepout was not a one-off event.
Ms Smith said the intention is to bring it back "bigger and better" in 2024 to continue educating people about homelessness.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.