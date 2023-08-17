Western Advocate
Our clever, creative artists weren't wasting their time | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
August 17 2023 - 11:00am
Mayor Robert Taylor, Fudeko Reekie and Dan Cove.
BATHURST entrants were among the winners or came highly commended in this year's Regional Waste 2 Art competition and exhibition held in Blayney.

