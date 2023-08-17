Every aspect exudes comfort and luxury

5 beds | 3 baths | 9 cars
Welcome to 130 Hartwood Avenue, Robin Hill where dreams of an idyllic, luxurious lifestyle come true.
Prepare to be enchanted by this breathtaking property, offered for sale for the first time, and set on an 2.65-acre estate.
If you've been searching for a home that combines space, style, and serenity, your search ends here.
Step inside to discover a world of exquisite living spaces. The open-concept kitchen and meals/family area seamlessly blend contemporary design with practicality, providing the perfect setting for entertaining friends and family. The gourmet kitchen, complete with stone benches, high-end appliances, and a walk-in pantry, will inspire your culinary adventures.
With five generously sized bedrooms, including four with walk-in robes and one with a built-in robe, this home accommodates everyone with ease. The main suite is a true sanctuary, featuring a luxurious ensuite with a huge shower, bath, vanity, and separate toilet.
Embrace the beautiful Bathurst climate by hosting gatherings on the extensive alfresco entertaining area or enjoying a cup of coffee on the verandah that wraps around three sides of the home. The fully-enclosed and beautifully landscaped yard, adorned with established gardens, ensures your privacy and tranquillity.
Escape the summer heat in your own private oasis - a 10m solar-heated, salt-water swimming pool with glass fencing and entertaining areas. It's the perfect place to relax, exercise, and create lasting memories with loved ones.
Car enthusiasts, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts will revel in the incredible 16m x 8m 4-bay garage, complete with automatic roller doors and a separate powder room. Plus, there's a massive 16m x 9m shed with 3-phase power, car-hoist, bathroom/laundry, and a wood heater, perfect for pursuing your hobbies or setting up a workshop. An additional oversized single-bay shed with power offers even more space for your needs.
Enjoy ample water supply with a 150,000-litre water tank, providing sustainability and self-sufficiency for your property.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this stunning property. Arrange an inspection now to witness the magnificence and beauty this home has to offer.
Imagine yourself living in luxury, surrounded by pristine landscapes, and enjoying the comforts of modern living.
Contact Grant Maskill-Dowton and the team at Raine & Horne Bathurst and take the first step towards making 130 Hartwood Avenue your new address.
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 130 Hartwood Avenue, Robin Hill, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.