Every aspect exudes comfort and luxury

Car enthusiasts, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts will revel in the incredible 16m x 8m 4-bay garage, complete with automatic roller doors and a separate powder room. Plus, there's a massive 16m x 9m shed with 3-phase power, car-hoist, bathroom/laundry, and a wood heater, perfect for pursuing your hobbies or setting up a workshop. An additional oversized single-bay shed with power offers even more space for your needs.