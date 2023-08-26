Western Advocate
Alicia Small in Bathurst Court for driving with meth in blood

By Court Reporter
August 27 2023 - 9:30am
A "WORRIED" magistrate has warned a woman she will get caught if she takes drugs, again, after she told the court she had worked to address her addiction.

