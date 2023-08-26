A "WORRIED" magistrate has warned a woman she will get caught if she takes drugs, again, after she told the court she had worked to address her addiction.
Alicia Small, 30, of Dunoon Place, Abercrombie pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 to driving with drugs in her blood.
Court documents said police stopped a white Toyota Camry on the Mitchell Highway near Black Swamp Road in the Rocks after a pursuit about 10.20am on April 26, 2023.
Small, who was behind the wheel at the time, was asked by police for her licence.
The court heard Small was then subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second positive test result for the drug.
Small's fluid sample was later confirmed by forensics to contain meth.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said while it appeared Small had begun addressing her drug use through programs, her six prior driving with drug concerns were "worrying".
"Trust me, so many people say they're doing things," Ms Ellis said.
"I'm leaving it in your hands, which worries me. But if you keep using drugs, you will get caught."
Small was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months.
