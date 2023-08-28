A WOMAN who took a handbag from a trolley because she "thought it looked nice" has been fined hundreds of dollars for her "panicked" actions.
April Lee Smith-Goulding, 28, of Lambert Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 to a charge of larceny.
Court documents said a woman's handbag was mistakenly left in a trolley at a trolley rank in the Armada Bathurst Shopping Centre about 1pm on May 18, 2023.
After the woman went to Bathurst Police Station to report the lost handbag, police discovered on CCTV a vehicle of interest, which belonged to Smith-Goulding.
The footage showed Smith-Goulding driving around the underground car park before she got out of her vehicle and took the handbag from the trolley and left.
Police went to her home about 2pm on May 30 to ask about the incident.
Smith-Goulding told officers she took the bag, and dumped the wallet and phone from inside near the Bathurst Train Station.
A self-represented Smith-Goulding told the court during sentencing she was "not 100 per cent sure" why she took the item.
"I saw it and thought it looked nice. I panicked ... I should have handed it in," Smith-Goulding said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described the incident as "opportunistic" as she convicted and fined Smith-Goulding $400 for the offence.
She was also ordered to pay $800 in compensation to the victim.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.