April Smith-Goulding in Bathurst Court for taking woman's handbag

By Court Reporter
Updated August 28 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
A WOMAN who took a handbag from a trolley because she "thought it looked nice" has been fined hundreds of dollars for her "panicked" actions.

