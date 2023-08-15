IT would not be an easy decision, but increasing rates by almost 70 per cent is something councillor Marg Hogan would support.
Bathurst Regional Council is proposing a cumulative rate increase of 68.6 per cent over two years, which would see ratepayers having to hand over hundreds of dollars more each year.
Senior staff say council must consider increasing rates revenue to adequately fund its current services and infrastructure needs after a range of factors have placed "considerable stress" on its budget.
And Cr Hogan agrees.
"Council is a business and we can't keep operating as we have been operating," she said.
"The community has seen where we're falling short, how we've been struggling to maintain services, for instance, mowing during the summer months."
In fact, she thinks a Special Rate Variation (SRV), which council is considering making an application for, should have been pursued much earlier.
"In my personal opinion, a SRV should have happened years ago, and if that had have been the case, we wouldn't be facing this dramatic rise now," Cr Hogan said.
It can't be denied, though, that many residents in Bathurst are already struggling to keep on top of their bills.
They are seeing increases in their mortgage repayments, energy bills, on the shelves at the supermarket, and at the petrol pump.
At the same time, support agencies are reporting seeing more people on the brink of homelessness in Bathurst as they struggle to meet the rising costs.
An increase to rates would only add to the financial pressure, and Cr Hogan acknowledges that.
"I spent last Friday night at the Wattle Tree House community camp out and had lengthy conversations with a number of the housing providers, and I'm acutely aware of the current stresses within the community," she said.
"This is not being done lightly, but the reality is, we are a business, and we have to ensure that we can continue to operate as a business, otherwise we'll have to have conversations about what services do we potentially need to reduce."
At the August 16, 2023 council meeting, a report will come before councillors seeking endorsement for community consultation on the potential SRV application.
Should council agree to move to public consultation, more information will be made available to residents and there will be opportunities for them to provide feedback.
Cr Hogan said the feedback will be taken seriously when considering whether or not to proceed with an application to increase rates beyond the rate peg.
"I do believe it would be taken seriously, and also be aware that we do have a hardship policy in place [for ratepayers]," she said.
"I want to be absolutely sure that we are doing, and have done, everything we can possibly do to ensure that we're running efficiently.
"There are two parts to this story, and I know that council have been working on their efficiencies, and over the next few weeks more information will be given to the community to demonstrate that."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
