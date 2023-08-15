BATHURST Bushrangers' experienced trio of John Noyen, Dan Lacey and Cameron Richards marked their milestone games with a confidence building AFL Central West tier two victory on Saturday.
Noyen (150th game), Lacey and Richards (100th games) all marked the occasion with a strong performance over the higher-placed Parkes Panthers side at George Park 2, running out 11-6-72 to 6-5-41 winners.
It means the Bushrangers jump into fourth spot and secure a minor semi-final meeting this Saturday against the Orange Tigers in Cowra.
Richards said it's been great to be part of the Bushrangers, and was especially thrilled to bring up the century during such an important game for the club.
"It was really great to bring that up, and after a few years at the club it's nice to be acknowledged like that," he said.
"Playing 100 games is pretty special because you get your name on the board, which is rewarding. It's cool knowing that the kids growing up will be able to see my name there.
Richards added to his pair of goals in the tier two clash by backing up for the club's top grade contest against the Tigers and kicking another goal.
Bushrangers were inaccurate but still did enough to claim a 8-16-64 to 5-4-34 win over a plucky Tigers outfit.
"I just want to go out there and play the team role. Any sort of goals are just something extra," Richards said.
"It was a bit of an upset getting the win over Parkes but they did have a fair few players out, so I wouldn't go reading too much into their performance. They're a quality side and they'll be right up there in the finals.
"It ended up being 14-a-side on our field, which is quite big, so they ran out of legs by the end.
"We didn't expect to make [tier two] finals but Bushies are a pretty successful club, and I've been involved in finals with every year that I've been at the club, so it's nice to get there again."
Meanwhile the Giants' tier one squad continued their red hot run of form in the lead up to their home grand final by taking a 23-7-145 to 7-11-53 win over hosts Dubbo Demons on Saturday.
Coach Shane Broes said it was a strong showing ahead of this weekend's derby against the Bushrangers, which will be his team's last opportunity for match time before the finale.
"It was a great effort with a few guys out, so that gave some other guys an opportunity. We put in a pretty consistent performance across the four quarters," he said.
"We'll still be going out in the derby determined to play our best footy. There's still a few spots up for grabs in our [grand final] team so it's a chance for a couple of players to put their case forward.
"We'll be trying some guys in a few different spots. It's nice to know you've got that grand final spot locked up, but we still want to be working towards playing our best footy."
Unfortunately for the Giants their tier two side missed out on claiming the last spot in the finals after going down by 19 points to the Demons.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
