AT 31 years of age, Michael Head put pen to paper to say his final goodbyes.
He wrote and recorded his own eulogy, a "hooroo" to all who would attend his funeral when the time came.
And that day arrived on August 4, 2023, with Mr Head's nearest and dearest all gathering to say goodbye to the father of three, doting husband, loving son and brother, and loyal mate, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with Erwing's Sarcoma.
Born in Coonamble on January 8, 1990, Mr Head grew up in a loving family, surrounded by a great community.
Son to Lil and Stephen and brother to Jessica, Brenton and Justin - who sadly died as a child - Mr Head said in his eulogy he couldn't have asked for a better childhood.
He had loving parents, protective siblings and a whole world to explore.
Growing up, Mr Head spent a lot of time with his grandparents, learning numerous skills that he would one day pass on to his own children.
A typical country kid, Mr Head often ran a muck. But no matter what mischief he got into, he always had his older brother and sister looking out for him.
Mr Head didn't venture to Bathurst until he started boarding school, at St Stanislaus' College.
The Stannies era was one of great significance in Mr Head's life. It was here he met some lifelong friends, mates who stayed by his side right until the end.
A much shorter time than they ever could have imagined.
After school, Mr Head moved to Manly with some of his mates to play footy.
He also began his apprenticeship in plumbing, which he later made a successful career out of as the owner of Central West Plumbing and Gas Fitting.
Not only did Manly provide Mr Head with a stepping stone to a successful career, and some amazing memories playing football and having fun with the boys, but it was here he met the love of his life - Bea.
The couple eventually moved to Bathurst, creating a home and a life in the country.
It wasn't long after moving to the region they welcomed the first of their three sons into the world, Justin.
When Justin was four months old, the couple were married. A day that Mr Head described as being one of the best of his life. The day he married the girl of his dreams.
Then to give Justin a little playmate, baby number two came along. Another little boy named Louis.
Content with their family of four, Mr Head enjoyed watching his sons grow up into intelligent, tough and caring young boys.
But as fate would have it, there was one more little soul who wanted to join the fun. And along came Clarry.
It was his three boys that kept Mr Head going through the months of surgery, radiation and chemo.
Their smiles, laughs and infectious personalities provided a little light during the darkest of days.
And after a tough battle, that lasted a few years, Mr Head died on July 25, 2023.
But he assured his loved ones in the eulogy, that he'll be with his brother and grandparents, waiting for the day they're all reunited again.
But until then, Mr Head's final wishes were for his wife and three boys. That they continue to live, love and laugh, surrounded by the amazing people who were so important to Mr Head during his short but fulfilled 33 years of life.
