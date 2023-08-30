Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Honour

Vale Michael Head, Central West Plumbing and Gas Fitting owner and loving family man

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Head with wife Bea and three boys, Justin, Louis and Clarry, before his life was sadly cut short on July 25, after battling cancer. Picture supplied
Michael Head with wife Bea and three boys, Justin, Louis and Clarry, before his life was sadly cut short on July 25, after battling cancer. Picture supplied

AT 31 years of age, Michael Head put pen to paper to say his final goodbyes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.