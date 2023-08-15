IN a desire to broaden my art practice, career and, most importantly, my life, I took a chance and moved from Sydney to the Central West in 2018.
I was supported by Dr Tracey Callinan, who hired me in the job-share role of communications officer with Arts OutWest.
Working in comms has been wild. My job over the past five years has been to spread the word about arts and culture across the Central West and offer support and opportunities to artists.
My job has been a fast track to learning about our region's arts ecosystem and the wonderfully diverse artists who live and work here.
I want to say thank you to the Central West artists and arts orgs who have supported me along the way. I am grateful for your kindness and generous hearts.
I am now moving into a new role at Arts OutWest as arts and health + projects officer.
I'm excited to be able to bring my knowledge and skills as an artist and collaborator to the incredible work already being done in this field.
I am thrilled to be given the chance to forge new professional territory and take a leap in the pursuit of an ever-evolving creative life.
Arts and health has been a key priority area of Arts OutWest over the past two decades.
We have a memorandum of understanding and a long-term partnership with Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLDH).
I'm working closely with creative producer and performing artist Dr Kate Smith, who is equally passionate about arts and health as a space for holistic change and we are bringing it!
In our strategic plan, we aim to:
Part of my job, over the past five years, has been to write this weekly arts column, which I have loved and am proud of.
Before signing off on this column for the last time, I thought I would talk about just some of the arts and health projects we have been working on.
THE Yaganda Bulabul Art Project is a collaborative arts project working with the Infant Child Youth Family Mental Health unit (ICYFMH) at Bloomfield Campus in the redeveloped Yaganda Bulabul Building.
The ICYFMH community contacted Arts OutWest in 2022 to develop a unified artistic concept using the Three Rivers to link spaces and the flow of people and movement through the newly redeveloped In-Patient (IPU) and Community Mental Health (CMH) units on the Bloomfield health campus in Orange.
The project to create a culturally appropriate, welcoming and safe environment for young people ranging in age from infants to adolescence was begun by Christine MacMillan before she headed overseas for a three-month fellowship in Bhutan.
Mural and interactive artworks were created throughout the building by four local and regional Aboriginal artists and two local non-Aboriginal artists.
The Yaganda Bulabul Art Project is engaging the arts to achieve positive health outcomes.
We want to use art within healthcare environments to provide patients, families and staff with creative experiences as a means of supporting and distracting them from stress, pain and anxiety.
This project has been awarded finalist in the 2023 Western NSW Local Health District Transforming Patient Experience Award and recognised for its excellence by Western Health Research Network.
I will be heading to Dubbo in September to present alongside Victoria Lovecchio, district co-ordinator ICYFMH Health Service WNSWLHD, at the WHRN2023 Research Symposium.
COMMENCING in 2020 in response to COVID-19 lockdowns, Virtual Art Snacks is a series of interactive creative workshops with professional artists for aged-care residents in rural multi-purpose services.
The three-year project delivers weekly workshops online, rain, hail or shine, and invites residents to learn new skills, meet new people and enjoy visual arts, music, movement/dance and storytelling.
This project is currently being led by Dr Kate Smith.
Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting that the workshops create social connections, foster wellbeing and are a fun and creative way to connect with residents in other rural settings across the health district.
The artforms include visual arts, performance and movement and music.
Arts OutWest will be continuing this innovative project of virtual and in-person experiences until June 2024 with a view to extending the program via partnerships and further funding.
OBERON Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) was the site of the pilot arts and aged care MPS program and the development of the virtually delivered program in collaboration with Oberon Arts Council.
These programs have been the basis for Virtual Art Snacks, which has been rolled out through the Western NSW Local Health District multi-purpose services.
WE are working closely with Bathurst Hospital to deliver a public artwork.
Arts OutWest is engaging two artists to create a three-dimensional mural alongside the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service Unit (CAMHS) waiting area.
Aboriginal artist Kris Kennedy and I will work with community, families and staff to create this interactive work.
ARTS OutWest has been invited to sit on the Arts Working Group as part of the redevelopment of Blayney Hospital.
We are collaborating with our knowledge and contributing creative management for the arts component of the hospital.
WE are co-ordinating exhibitions in Parkes and Forbes hospitals, Condobolin, Trundle, Lake Cargelligo and Grenfell multi-purpose services, creating projects for local and regional artists, schools and art groups as part of our program supporting wellbeing, healing and social connection.
A BIG thank you to everyone for their support at the Western Advocate.
A special mention to Jacinta Carroll and Matt Watson, who always run the column with great generosity no matter how late I am with it.
Maryanne Jaques will now be taking over the column, bringing you lots of news and opportunities for arts and artists in the Central West.
