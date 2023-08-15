Western Advocate
I'm making a move into a new role, so it's goodbye (and thank you) from me | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
August 16 2023 - 9:00am
The Yaganda Bulabul Art Project is engaging the arts to achieve positive health outcomes at Bloomfield Hospital in Orange. Murals pictured are by Maddison Gibbs, Kylie Tarleton and Sonny Day. Pictures by Steven Cavanagh, Arts OutWest.
IN a desire to broaden my art practice, career and, most importantly, my life, I took a chance and moved from Sydney to the Central West in 2018.

