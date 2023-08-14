RE: Proposed almost 70 per cent rate hike in Bathurst.
A funding shortage of this size must have been known for many years.
Surely senior council administration must have known and advised councillors in the past.
That it hasn't been communicated earlier raises a number of questions about the competency from council with Bathurst residents.
Firstly, where was the previous consultation on this matter with Bathurst ratepayers and the community?
Why wasn't an earlier mention made in previous council Delivery Program and Operational Plans or in recent Bathurst Regional Council News Bites or on the council's website if the need for additional funding was so great?
Secondly, how can Bathurst residents be confident that in future unexpected large rate increases won't occur?
On face value, I believe this appears an opportunistic money grab following recent large rate increases being granted to Lithgow, Queanbeyan, etc.
As usual, Councillor Aubin appears to be the only councillor who understands the Bathurst community.
Residents and ratepayers are already suffering varying degrees of financial stress from ongoing cost-of-living increases such as interest rate rises, mortgage repayments, rent increases, out-of-control power increases and rising inflation and now council thinks it's a good idea to increase council rates by nearly 70 per cent.
In summary, council appears to be tone deaf to the increasing costs already being borne by residents and ratepayers.
It should be a big no to this proposed special rate increase.
