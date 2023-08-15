RE: 'It's almost unthinkable': Councillors react to proposed rate hike (August 14) and Big go-kart track decision looms for Bathurst Regional Council (August 12).
It is absurd to think the Bathurst Regional Council can propose a 68 per cent rate rise in the same breath that they are calling out to spend $4 million on a go-kart track.
Never has there been a better time to leave Bathurst to move somewhere with affordable rates and no go-kart track.
