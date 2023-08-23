Last weekend saw an exhilarating game of rugby league played at Carrington Park in Bathurst. Mudgee Dragons had fire in their bellies when they hit town to face off with Bathurst Panthers.
Friends and families came out in force to support each team, many travelling from Mudgee to witness the game first hand. Western Advocate photographer, James Arrow was on sideline that day. Capturing all the action of the game, and snapping a few spectators along the way. You can see those photos in the gallery above.
In the end, Bathurst Panthers couldn't have asked for a much better outcome in their final round game of the Peter McDonald Premiership. Coming away on top, 20-12 over the Mudgee Dragons.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.