IT'S the stained glass window with a meaningful message and a fascinating history.
But Bathurst man Greg Standen is concerned that not all of those who pass the window, which is part of the display in the Bathurst RSL Club's Rankin Street walkway, appreciate what they are seeing.
"A lot of people walk past and they go, well, what the bloody hell's that?" he said as he stood outside the display this week on Victory in the Pacific Day (August 15).
In fact, he says it's "the only window of its kind in the whole of the Commonwealth of Australia dedicated to prisoners of war, padres and nurses".
The window began its life at the old St Barnabas' Anglican Church in South Bathurst.
"In 1995, I wrote a letter to Paul Woodhart, who was the rector at St Barnabas at the time, and said why don't we put a stained glass window in the wooden slat window in the vestibule down at St Barnabas' Church," Mr Standen said.
"It took two years and, in 1997, the Bishop [Right Reverend Bruce Wilson] blessed it and did all the appropriate things he had to do and that became the prisoner of war, padre and nurses' window of World War Two.
"But it also includes our Indigenous First Nations people, which we can't forget - quite a number of First Nations army blokes, especially army, ended up prisoners of war with the Japanese."
The church, in lower Rocket Street near the railway bridge, was severely damaged by fire in February 2014 and it was announced in mid-2017 by Bishop Ian Palmer that it would not be rebuilt.
An information sign next to the stained glass window in the Bathurst RSL Club walkway says the window was recovered from the burnt church in a "badly damaged state" and was "cleaned and restored using the original plans by Father Paul Woodhart".
When it was announced that St Barnabas' Church would not be rebuilt, the window was donated to the RSL Memorial Walk Museum in July 2020 and unveiled in the new location on August 15, 2020, according to the information sign.
Mr Standen said Bathurst has many connections to war, including through the army camp that operated on the outskirts of the city in the 1940s.
As well, he said "a lot of people from the Blayney, Bathurst, Oberon and Lithgow local government areas became prisoners of war".
He said the stained glass window - which has visual elements including the symbol of the International Red Cross, tropical vegetation to represent the jungle and a candle of hope - is both a piece of symbolism and a source of education.
"By just looking at it and talking to people, some people say, jeez, I didn't know my father was a prisoner of war or I just learnt through family history that he was over in Japan or Singapore or New Guinea when they got caught by the Japanese," Mr Standen said.
He said it is a reminder of the supreme sacrifice paid not just by soldiers but by nurses and padres.
Mr Standen said the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch had been very supportive of having the stained glass window in the walkway and sub-branch chaplain Howard Knowles had also been a great supporter.
He said his original hope was to make St Barnabas' Anglican Church a similar church to the Garrison Church in Sydney's Millers Point, where many of the memorials are described as military-related.
"St Barnabas was a very interesting church and I didn't know until later on, but they had two rectors who were prisoners of war: Archdeacon Cliff Ussher and Padre George Palain," he said.
