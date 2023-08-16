Western Advocate
Home/Community/History
Our History

Greg Standen explains the story behind the stained glass window on Bathurst RSL Club walk

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 17 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Standen with the stained glass window that was originally at St Barnabas' Anglican Church in South Bathurst. Picture by James Arrow.
Greg Standen with the stained glass window that was originally at St Barnabas' Anglican Church in South Bathurst. Picture by James Arrow.

IT'S the stained glass window with a meaningful message and a fascinating history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.