DO YOU know what to do when tax time rolls around each year? Would you know where to start when writing a will? Do you know the process of how to buy a house?
If you don't, you wouldn't be the only one.
But now is the time to Get Your Sh*t Together, all thanks to workshops hosted by the Central West Women's Health Centre (CWWHC).
The centre will be hosting five workshops, with each centred around a different theme; Money, Health, Relationships, Jobs and Houses.
The workshops were introduced, after three centre employees, who are all in their 20s, were discussing their own finances.
"So it all stemmed from ... it was me, Jess and Bree all here one day and we were all in an office and we were trying to figure out our salary sacrificing," said CWWHC community engagement and health promotions officer Julia Maher.
"We were like 'oh my god, I wish that we knew more in depth about this stuff'.
"There's so much stuff like around taxes and that sort of stuff that I feel like I should know but I don't know."
These workshops are open for women of all ages, so that they can feel educated and empowered to develop a sense of independence.
"I'm just noticing when I talk to women my age, so between the age of 20 and 30, there's just a gap of that knowledge," Ms Maher said.
Ms Maher also said the workshop is open for older demographics as well, as different generations may not have had the opportunity to learn these life skills.
"And I would talk about this group to some people, they would be like 'oh my god, can I come?' and it would be a woman in her 50s, or 60s," she said.
"For example if she's been with her partner for 30 years, what if something where to happen where she may not have them as a reliance, things happen like sudden accidents, or divorce, then what?"
"If she hasn't been able to do her taxes her whole life, how is she suddenly meant to know how to do them?"
The workshops will be facilitated by members of the CWWHC, and also professionals in varying fields.
The first workshop will be focused on careers, resume writing, interview skills, and any relevant information to help you 'Get to Werk Gurl,' and will be run by Ms Maher and Jess Hopwood from the centre .
The second workshop is all about 'Money and Sh*t', and there will be financial professionals who will facilitate the workshop.
"They'll come in and talk about tax, super, writing wills, bank accounts, loans, all that stuff," Ms Maher said.
"Then we've got What the Health, the third one, and it will be all things sexual health, so contraception, pregnancy, pap smears, all that jazz."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
And the final workshop will be focused on all things real estate; the process of purchasing a home, or how to be a good tenant and things to know as a renter.
"It's the stuff you need to know that they don't teach you in schools," Ms Maher said.
The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, August 29, with the succeeding workshops held on each of the following Tuesday evenings.
The workshops will run from 5:30pm until 7:00pm and are free of charge, and open to women of all ages.
Those interested are encouraged to register online, and those seeking any more information are encouraged to contact the CWWHC.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.