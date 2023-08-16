Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst's Lachlan Howard, Emma White and Tyler Willott selected for Australian Country hockey teams

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT'S better than having one Bathurst player selected for an Australian Country team? If you said two players being selected then you'd be wrong - the answer is three.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.