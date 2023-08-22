BATHURST Panthers was the place to be for soccer fans who were out in force last week cheering on the Matilda's
The lounge and sports bar was packed as fans gathered to cheer on their favourite team.
Bathurst locals and visitors proudly donned their green and gold for the evening in what turned into a long night of football ending extra time with a nil-all score before going into a penalty shootout which took a total of 20 shots on goal before the Tilly's secured their spot in the semi final.
It was great night out for all sports fans.
