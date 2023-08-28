COERCIVE, highly intimidating and controlling were the words used by a magistrate to describe a man, who - the court heard - manipulated a woman into breaking court orders.
Justin Conway, 26, of Calvados Street, Glenfield was sentenced to a 12-month community correction order (CCO) in Bathurst Local Court on August 10, 2023 for;
Court documents said after returning from a night of drinking to a house in Bathurst about 8.30am on March 31, 2023, Conway got frustrated with the victim in the matter and punched a heater.
A concerned neighbour overheard the incident and called police, who arrived a short time later and found the victim outside crying.
Police said they went inside the home and spoke with Conway, who admitted to breaking the heater.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
On a separate occasion, Conway messaged the victim on Facebook during April 6 - one day after he was served an AVO - telling her he would "not be tolerating ... lip" and "don't cross my boundary".
About a month later, on June 1, Conway initiated a second conversation with the victim on Facebook Messenger at 12.27am to ask if he could stay the night, according to police documents.
Conway told the victim he had had about 10 drinks since 6.30pm and needed a place to stay.
Conway messaged the victim again about 2.10am, saying she was not a good person for refusing to help him and questioned her religious faith.
The court heard the victim later agreed to Conway's request due to his persistence.
Just before 10am the same morning, the victim messaged Conway and said he had to leave her home in 30 minutes.
She also said he had manipulated her and she felt it was wrong they had breached the AVO.
Conway insulted the victim in response.
He went to leave the home, slamming the door in the process, which made the victim think he had left.
Instead, he went back inside and said "this isn't going to happen again".
Some time after the incident, Conway messaged the victim on Snapchat and said he would only use that social media platform so his messages could not be screenshot.
"Never treat me like that again ... see the damage you are causing and stop it before it's too late," Conway wrote.
The victim spoke with police about 12.45pm the same day.
It was at about 5pm that afternoon when police said they spotted Conway's vehicle parked a short distance from the victim's home.
Police said they did a U-turn as Conway drove off.
He was then stopped by police, arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Police said they found Conway had been at a Bathurst pub the night prior, where he - as shown on a receipt - bought his final drink of Tooheys New and a shot of Gordon's Gin at 1.10am.
Police documents noted that as part of the AVO, Conway could not be in the company of the victim within 12 hours of drinking alcohol.
While in police custody, Conway said he couldn't remember his intentions or the wording of his statements but admitted to breaching the AVO, police said.
Police said they found Conway had no compassion or empathy.
During sentencing, solicitor Kayana Theobald described the action's of Conway, who was supported by his mother in court, as "spontaneous" and "accelerated" by his alcohol abuse.
Ms Theobald also mentioned Conway had been seeing a psychologist, participating in anger management programs, been sober for 71 days (at the time), and relocated in hopes to start a new life.
"He had lost a friend that week and was drinking to numb the pain," Ms Theobald said in open court.
"He has shown insight, he has taken himself away from town ... he will not find himself before court again."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was "very concerned" about Conway's behaviour, and warned of jail, should he return to court.
"One of the things that worried me was the high degree of coercive control," Ms Ellis said.
"Words are words, but when they are put like this, they are highly intimidating.
"If you commit any further offences, I would be looking at jail. You really are that close."
As part of Conway's CCO, he must complete 200 hours of unpaid community service work and abstain from alcohol for the full year.
He was also fined $1000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.