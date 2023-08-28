Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Justin Conway in Bathurst Court for intimidating behaviour

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 28 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COERCIVE, highly intimidating and controlling were the words used by a magistrate to describe a man, who - the court heard - manipulated a woman into breaking court orders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.