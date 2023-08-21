CALLING all GT racing fans: it's time to secure your place at the next Bathurst 12 Hour.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 edition of the event, which will run over three days from February 16 to 18.
After a record crowd in 2023, the organisers of the event are expecting thousands to again descend on Mount Panorama for the endurance race.
"Following a massively successful 2023 event, we are very excited to open ticket sales for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour," event director Shane Rudzis said.
"Every year we welcome more of the world's best teams, drivers, and manufacturers to take on Mount Panorama, and we take significant pride in putting on a world-class event to kick off another exciting year of racing."
Giving him even more confidence in a bumper event is the strong take-up of camping and corporate experiences.
"We have already seen an incredible start to sales of camping and corporate experiences, and have received tremendous interest from prospective competitors for next year's race," he said.
"We are expecting another fantastic turnout of both domestic and international competitors and eventgoers to journey to Mount Panorama for what is building up to be the biggest Bathurst 12 Hour yet."
Tickets for the Bathurst 12 Hour can be purchased through either the event website or Ticketek.
Camping and corporate experience opportunities are also still available.
