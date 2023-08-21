Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Bathurst 12 Hour

Tickets go on sale ahead of the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour

Updated August 21 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CALLING all GT racing fans: it's time to secure your place at the next Bathurst 12 Hour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.