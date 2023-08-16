THE call has gone out to City Colts players, both past and present, to get among one of the biggest off-field celebrations in the club's history at next month's Colts & Fillies ball.
Colts will celebrate the club's 50th year at the CSU's Rafters Bar on September 23, looking back on some of their biggest achievements and memorable moments across a range of Bathurst sports.
Two of Colts' most passionate long-time cricketers, Dan Casey and Brad Molenkamp, are keen to see strong numbers for the event.
Vice-president Casey said it's nice to see an idea that's been floating around the club for some time finally coming to fruition.
"We've been talking about having a ball for years but it's just never come together, so now with the club celebrating its 50th year we thought it'd be a great time to do it," he said.
"Hopefully we'll be able to get a good range of people from all the different sports that the club's played.
"We want to bring all players past and present to the ball - there's about 500 on the books through the years - so the biggest challenge is tracking a lot of people down," Colts president Molenkamp added.
Colts was the brainchild of Bob Clancy, who remains a key member of the club to this day, and eventually grew to take in a range of sports across the city, including football and netball.
Casey and Molenkamp said Colts have developed a remarkable culture over that time.
"Bobby started the club in 1973 with a few others, and there's been a Clancy involved with the club ever since, which is great," Casey said.
"While we can only talk about the more recent years I always remembered enjoying my games against Colts and the way they went around their cricket, and that's why I eventually decided to come across and play with them.
"Something we've always wanted to stress is it's about playing hard, playing fair but having fun doing it."
"I would have played my first game of Colts in '86 before I went away for a while, and I came back and it was the only place that I wanted to play my cricket, because of the culture," Molenkamp added.
"We've been a very competitive club over the years, with a number of first grade premierships and other grade premierships, but we enjoy the social side of things as well."
Tickets can be purchased at $85 from the link https://www.trybooking.com/CJAGM.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.