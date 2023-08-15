Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Tennis Talk | Hurricanes blow their opponents away in strong win at Eglinton

By John Bullock
August 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They may be on the bottom of the ladder in this year's winter competition but that didn't stop Curtis James Booth's Tulsa Hurricanes from causing a big boilover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.