They may be on the bottom of the ladder in this year's winter competition but that didn't stop Curtis James Booth's Tulsa Hurricanes from causing a big boilover.
Booth's team of Bryan Reiri, Leo Meares, Sarah Tree and substitute Colin Whitchurch defeated the USF Bulls of Percy Raveneau, Andrew Tree, Dan McLeay, Paul Toole and Cielle Montgomery nine sets to three.
With USF Bulls' regular players 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher and Jim Geyer out captain Booth struck while the iron was hot and rushed in super sub Whitchurch to his side in replacement for his regular number five Joe Camilleri, who had prior commitments.
This was a bold move by Booth and full of controversy for Hurricanes, with a review of the match pending.
Captain McLeay of the USF Bulls says that a review of the handicaps of players should be reviewed.
"We lost today because of the handicaps, it's that simple," he said.
The star player in this match was no doubt Whitchurch who won all of his four sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.
The young gun was in total control playing some very skilful tennis.
Booth was running hot for the Hurricanes as he carved up his opponents with his cannonball forehand and his crafty net skills, putting his opponents in panic mode and winning three sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
Young gun Leo Meares played some brilliant tennis from the back of the court and showed net skills in his 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 sets wins.
Sarah Tree was back to her best form, winning three sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
Tree on her day worries the tall poppy players and is the danger player to watch out for come finals time.
There were no match results for the second match.
Well folks another super duper round of tennis at the biggest little club in the West.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
