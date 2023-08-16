I want to say thanks to the Seymour Centre for the work it does

I WISH to express my gratitude to the Seymour Centre in Bathurst, one of the great assets of our city.
Over the last few years our family has enjoyed the benefits of the centre.
You can learn a lot about it from the web page, however, you might not learn how important it can become to its participants and their families.
From his first day there, my husband has spoken like I haven't heard for a long time.
He speaks happily about his activities and the people who have shared his day.
He looks forward to the bright little bus that picks him up and brings him home.
Some of the participants have dementia and they, along with everyone else, are treated with the greatest respect and kindness.
The staff deserve great credit for their support of the housebound, the lonely, the disabled, and for me, a carer.
Thank you, Rachel, and your staff.
