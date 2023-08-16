Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

I want to say thanks to the Seymour Centre for the work it does | Letter

By Wendy Casey
August 16 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
I want to say thanks to the Seymour Centre for the work it does
I want to say thanks to the Seymour Centre for the work it does

I WISH to express my gratitude to the Seymour Centre in Bathurst, one of the great assets of our city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.