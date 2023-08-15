Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

UPDATED: Traffic flowing on highway after earlier truck crash into barrier

Updated August 16 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATED: Traffic flowing on highway after earlier truck crash into barrier
UPDATED: Traffic flowing on highway after earlier truck crash into barrier

7.30AM UPDATE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.