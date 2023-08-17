"YOU will be caught and you will be fined."
Four portable cameras are combating illegal dumping in Bathurst, an issue which is costing council and rate payers thousands each year.
Noticing a significant spike in the number of large-scale illegal dumpings in the Local Government Area during COVID, environmental officer Thomas Staff said a grant application was made to the State Government for a camera.
The camera was installed in December 2021 at an illegal dumping hot spot - along the Macquarie River adjacent to Ophir Road - and now the area is no longer filled with waste.
"This was a hot spot, but no longer is," Mr Staff said.
"We used to get two or three large size residential waste dumpings a month here. Which then would cost council to pick it up and remove it.
"They were quite large too; bits of furniture, sometimes construction waste and concrete."
And it's not necessarily locals who are doing the wrong thing - council has discovered - but they're the ones paying for it.
Mr Staff said they have caught people from out of town travelling to Bathurst to illegally dump their waste, even from as far as Sydney.
Following the success of the first camera, council received a $117,000 state government grant to purchase four more cameras; two mobile and two on trailers.
Each camera can be moved at any given time to target new hot spots, and Bathurst MP Paul Toole's message is very clear.
"If you do the wrong thing, you will be caught and you will be fined," he said.
"It's a shame we have to spend $117,000 to rule [illegal dumping] out, but we need to make sure we're looking after this area.
"This is about making sure people are doing the right thing, this is about making sure we're protecting the environment, protecting our waterways and to stop illegal dumping from happening in this area."
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor thanked the government for their support in targeting illegal dumpers in the region, and helping keep Bathurst clean.
Cr Taylor said stopping the dumping will save council thousands of dollars each year, and he expects members of the community will be very happy to see their town kept clean.
