If council is proposing a 68 per cent rates rise, we can't afford a go-kart track

RE: 'It's almost unthinkable': Councillors react to proposed rate hike (August 14) and Big go-kart track decision looms for Bathurst Regional Council (August 12).
Is the council serious?
Where is the logic in proposing a 68 per cent rate increase on the one hand and considering spending at least $4 million on a go-kart track on the other?
Seriously, you couldn't write this stuff!
Time for council to start behaving responsibly and concentrate on providing the services ratepayers need, not harebrained schemes which Bathurst neither needs nor can afford.
