Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

If council is proposing a 68 per cent rates rise, we can't afford a go-kart track | Letter

By Graeme Smith
August 16 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If council is proposing a 68 per cent rates rise, we can't afford a go-kart track
If council is proposing a 68 per cent rates rise, we can't afford a go-kart track

RE: 'It's almost unthinkable': Councillors react to proposed rate hike (August 14) and Big go-kart track decision looms for Bathurst Regional Council (August 12).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.