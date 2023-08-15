Pennants action in full swing for Bathurst's bowling clubs

By the Bowling Shark
Apologies to all that I missed last weeks edition of how the Majellan Bowling Club had been going with the bowls report. This week I will catch you up on all the events that has happened over the past two weeks. This is how it rolled:
Sunday 30 July 2023
Rink four: Liz Draper, Tim Pickstone and Allan Clark were 2 all after 3 ends of play against Ray Miller, Sue Murray and Kerry Lucas. Team Clark had to play catchup to level the scores again on the 10th (9 all) and won the last three ends to win 17-9.
Rink five: Dawn Howarth and Peter Zylstra had a dead set battle on their hands against Val Zylstra and Pauline Clark. There was nothing between both teams with level scores on the2nd (2 all) and again on the 8th (7 all). Team Zylstra just snuck home 16-15.
Rink six: Shaun Elphick, Betsy Thornberry and Peter Drew were outclassed by Anne Pickstone, Phil Murray and Leonie McGarry who were 12-0 up by the 7th. Team McGarry controlled the match from the start to the end winning 16-7.
Rink seven: Rory Elphick, Sally Colebatch and Noel Witney made it look easy against Ruby Elphick, John Toole and Robyn Adams. Team Witney was up 16-3 by the 10th and never looked threatened to the end winning 20-4.
Tuesday 01 August 2023
Rink two: Tony Smith, John Mackie and Gary Cameron took the early lead against Mick Bourke, Dick Graham and Terry Burke. Team Burke fought back on the 6th and lead the match from there to the end winning 26-16.
Rink three: Terry Clark, Max Elms and Allan Clark was looking at the lead from the back seat against Daryl Howard, Peter Phegan and Craig Bush. Team Bush dominated the lead from the start of the match to the end winning 24-12.
Rink four: Geoff Thorne, Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan made it look easy against Alby Williams, Peter Zylstra and Noel Witney. Team Brennan was out to a 26-15 lead on the 17th with a 7-point end win. Team Brennan brought it home with a 33-17 win.
Rink five: Jake Shurmer, John Toole Jnr and Peter Drew were in a world of pain with a 1-16 score line by the 6th against Bob Charlton, Steve Glencourse and Paul Galvin. With Team Drew trying everything to gain momentum they were out classed by the master and went down 27-19.
Rink six: Steve Finnerty, Jim Clark and Ron McGarry opened the scoreboard against Shaun Elphick, Ted Parker and Brian Hope. Team hope fought back to be 1 point behind on the 10th and was never too far from the lead. Team McGarry taking the honors 26-23.
Rink seven: Bryce Peard, Russ McPherson and Ron Hogan were outclassed by John Toole Snr, Mick Foxall and Trevor Sharpham who were 20-4 up by the 12th. Team Sharpham cruised to the finish line winning 27-9.
Wednesday 02 August 2023
Rink five: Sue Murray, Mel Parker and Peggy McIntosh was outclassed from the start against Kerry Lucas, Allan Clark and Leonie McGarry who controlled the match from start to finish. Team McGarry were comfortably 10 points ahead by the 12th (16-6) and won the match 22-7.
Rink six: Liz Draper, Robyn Stenhouse and Robyn Adams were 12-0 up by the 8th against Sally Colebatch, Betsy Thornberry and Pauline Clark. Team Adams controlled the match and went all out to take an easy win 16-9.
Saturday 05 August 2023
Winter Men's Pennant's at Lithgow Workies
Rink four: Allan Clark, Ron Hollebone, Tony Urza and Craig Bush were 5 all after 7 ends of play against Lithgow Workies Steve Leslie, Geoff Tonge, Les Slattery and Col Phegan. Lithgow kicked it into gear from there to win the match 23-16.
Rink five: Max Elms, Terry James, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney were 4 all after 6 ends of play against Lithgow Workies G. Purser, B. Giblett, D. Hull and B. Judge. It is hard to tell who won this match as the card did not have the final results of the winning team, I am assuming Lithgow won 24-16.
Majellan Social
Rink ten: Shaun Elphick, Peter Drew and Tim Pickstone dominated their game against Steve Finnerty, Peter Phegan and Mick Sewell with a 15-7 lead by the 13th. Team Pickstone kept up the scoring and took the win 23-12.
Rink eleven: Terry Clark, Dick Graham and Dan Rochfort was well and truly behind by the 12th (14-5) against John Toole Jnr, Jeff Adams and Mick Foxall. Team Foxall went all out to maintain the lead and held the opposition to single digits winning the match 27-8.
Sunday 06 August 2023
Winter Men's Pennants at Majellan
Rink two: Jeff Adams, Peter Drew, Allan Clark and Craig Bush were 10-2 down by the 7th against Bathurst Cities Luke Dobble, Ray Noonan, Ray Fitzallan and Bobby Bourke. Majellan tried their best to gain the lead but Bathurst City were too good winning the match 24-19.
Rink four: Tim Pickstone, Josh Roberson, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney were 6 all on the 9th against Bathurst Cities James Nau, Anthony Morrisey, Garry Hotham and Alby Homer. Majellan had the team that could win and they did so winning 20-16. Bathurst City win by 1 point.
Majellan Social
Rink ten: Rory Elphick and Leonie McGarry took on Liz Draper and Betsy Thornberry in a tight match that went down to the wire. Both teams enjoyed the lead and also having to catch up to gain it. Team Thornberry winning in the end 18-11.
Rink eleven: Phil Masters and Steve Finnerty were outclassed by the opposition of Shaun Elphick and Glen Carter who were 23-0 up by the 12th. Team Carter didn't take the pressure off and won easily 31-7.
Rink twelve: Ruby Elphick, Greg Storier and Peter Zylstra were down 5-10 by the 10th against Val Zylstra, Adrian Chappel and Greg Cross. Team Zylstra fought back but just fell short, going down in the end to Team Cross 12-11.
Tuesday 08 August 2023
Rink two: Glen Carter, Russ McPherson and Josh Roberson took the lead briefly against Shaun Elphick, John Bosson and Andrew Moffatt. Team Moffatt took control of the back end of the match to take the win 19-16.
Rink three: Bryce Peard, Peter Phegan and Peter Drew held the ace card from the 3rd end against Tony Smith, Jim Clark and Peter Zylstra. Team Drew dominated the score board and held the lead to the very end winning the match 25-13.
Rink four: Geoff Thorne, Colin Pickstone and Brian Hope were up 16-5 by the 8th against Dick Graham, Mick Foxall and Terry Burke. Team Hope held off the opposition to take the win 25-20.
Rink five: Kevin Dwyer and Max Elms were 6 all after 7 ends of play against John Mackie and Allan Clark. The scores were again level on the 12th (10 all) and from there Team Clark opened the scoring gates to go out to a 32-14 win.
Rink six: Daryl Howard, Bill Mackie and Keith Pender were on the back foot from the start against Jake Shurmer, John Toole and Ron Hogan. Team Hogan were out to a 19-8 lead by the 13th and carried the lead to the end of the match winning 28-15.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, Bob Charlton and Ted Parker were 13 all after 9 ends of play against Terry Chifley, Mick Burke and Ron McGarry. Team Parker tried their best to keep up from there but could not get the end wins they would have like. Team McGarry winning 23-17.
That wraps up the past couple of weeks at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Zone 4, Division 3 Pennants
Our teams were unsuccessful in their matches over the weekend. On Saturday we travelled to Lithgow Workies for our third-round game. Workies were too good, winning the Big Board and one rink to take four points to our one.
Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and James Nau defeated the Workies team skipped Colin Phelan by with a score of 21-18. John Archer, Bobby Bourke, Ray Fitzalan and Daniel Prasad were beaten by the Workies team skipped by Brian Judge with the score 23-13.
On Sunday, we were hosts to Lithgow City, who had a successful day, taking two rinks and the Big Board for a 5-point gain.
Lithgow's team skipped by Jacob McAndrew beat Bathurst side of John Archer, Bobby Bourke, Ray Fitzalan and Paul Rodenhuis with a score of 24-12. Lithgow's second team skipped by Frank Mierczak narrowly defeated Bathurst team of Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Ian Shaw with a score of 21-20.
Social Games
Wednesday 9th August
Game 1, rink 1. Bobby Bourke and Kenny Fulton beat John Archer and Kathy Evans with a score of 22-13. John and Kathy were well in front for the first half, with the score on 10-6 after the tenth end, then 12-9 after the fourteenth. From there, Bobby and Kenny applied the pressure, cleaning up all but one of the last seven ends. The margin of nine shots was the winning Jackpot number.
Game 2, rink 2. Peter Drew and Jim Grives were always ahead of Ray Noonan and Phill Murray on their way to a 20-16 victory. Trailing with a score of 15-9 in the fourteenth end, Shorty and Phill won more ends and shots, but not enough for the win.
Game 3, rink 3. Garry Hotham and Annette Myers had a big win over Denis Oxley and John Martin. When the dust settled, the scoreboard read 37-17. Denis and John held a good lead after the seventh end with a score of 13-5. The wheels fell off for them as Garry and Annette scored well with a couple of fives and sixes for an easy win.
Game 4, rink 5. Bob Lindsay, recently returned from his sojourn up north, claimed a win on his first game back. With teammates Bruce Rich and Barry McPherson, Bob defeated the team of Alan Clark, Annette McPherson and David Beale. Alan's team were leading 9-4 after the ninth end but Bob's side came good to level the scores at 12- and 13-all. Five shots in the last three ends gave Bob's team the win.
Game 5, rink 6. Alby Homer, Ian Shaw and Robert Keady had a handy win over the team of Norm Hayes, Joe Young and Scott Bennett with the score of 22-12. It was even-steven on 9-all then 10-all after eleven ends. Alby's team then cleaned up eight of the last ten ends, adding twelve shots to Norm's side's two.
Saturday 12th August
Game 1, rink 2. Denis Oxley and Grant Brunton beat Norm Hayes and Phill Murray in a close game that ended with the score on 19 to 17. At the halfway mark, Norm and Phill were leading 10-7. After sixteen ends, they were further in front on 14-9 when Denis and Grant won five of the last six ends.
Game 2, rink 3. Another close game, this time between Ray Noonan, Pat Duff and Barry McPherson and the team of Bob Lindsay, Jim Grives and Bob Foster. It was neck-and-neck throughout, with the margin no greater than two shots. At the fifteenth end it was 11-all; a three for Shorty's team in the nineteenth end was the deciding factor.
Game 3, rink 4. Ron Cambey, Nev Townsend and Annette McPherson came from behind to defeat the team of Joe Young, John McDonagh and Bruce Rich. After being tied on 6-all after eight ends, Joe's team jumped ahead to 16-7 after the fourteenth. There, they ran out of puff as Ron's side came good winning six of seven ends and seventeen shots to take the win on 24-20.
