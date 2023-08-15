Pennants action in full swing for Bathurst's bowling clubs

Game 3, rink 4. Ron Cambey, Nev Townsend and Annette McPherson came from behind to defeat the team of Joe Young, John McDonagh and Bruce Rich. After being tied on 6-all after eight ends, Joe's team jumped ahead to 16-7 after the fourteenth. There, they ran out of puff as Ron's side came good winning six of seven ends and seventeen shots to take the win on 24-20.