IT'S not quite springtime snow, but it's not far off.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a blast of the white stuff for the high country south and east of Bathurst this Friday night and early Saturday morning as winter goes out with a bang.
The bureau's MetEye predictor is showing snow starting in the Jenolan Caves region from late afternoon on Friday and then spreading in the hours that follow.
The best chance of falls should be around 4am on Saturday, when MetEye shows snow in Oberon and between Bathurst and Lithgow.
If the forecast proves correct, it will be a whiplash-inducing turnaround for Bathurst after an August in which the city has averaged a pleasant maximum of 15.5 degrees at the airport weather station.
That's more than two degrees up on the long-term mean maximum of 13.7 degrees at the airport - and as anyone who has experienced a Bathurst winter knows, every degree is important.
Bathurst is, at this stage, forecast to get to only 11 degrees on Friday - which will make it the coldest day of this month - and then just 10 degrees on Saturday.
Neither day will challenge June 28 - when we limped to just 6.8 degrees - for the coldest day of this winter.
(From the airport weather station)
Weatherzone meteorologist Jess Miskelly said at the start of the week a pair of cold fronts had the potential to deliver half a metre of snow in two bursts to snow fields across the east coast of Australia - with a little early in the week and the bulk on Friday into Saturday.
