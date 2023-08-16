FROM cutting out almost every luxury, to selling their home and leaving Bathurst altogether, residents say they will be faced with some tough choices if their council rates skyrocket.
While no decision has been made, Bathurst Regional Council is considering making an application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a permanent special rates variation that could see a cumulative increase of 68.6 per cent over two years.
A report to the August 16, 2023 council meeting is seeking endorsement to go to public consultation on the potential application.
The Western Advocate invited its readers to complete a short survey ahead of the meeting, asking them what impact a rate increase like the one proposed could have on them.
As of 3.30pm on August 16, 2023, 94.2 per cent of the people who completed the survey said they did not support a rate increase of 68.6 per cent.
Less than three per cent said they would support it, while the same percentage of people said they were undecided.
Respondents painted a bleak picture of what their finances would look like if rates increased by the amount proposed.
Multiple people said they would have to consider selling their house.
One person, who identified themselves as being part of a single-income household, said they are already under financial stress trying to pay the mortgage.
"To increase the rates this much would see me have to think about the possibility of selling," they said.
Another person said they could not afford any more increases.
"With the increasing interest rates, increased living expenses and now the proposed rates increase, but no increase in wages, I would not be able to afford to live, simply put," they said.
A group of people particularly worried about the rate increase is pensioners, who described the proposal as "devastating" and a "disaster".
They are trying to work out how to balance other rising household expenses with the rate increase, which would cost hundreds of dollars more each year.
"I would probably have to give up private health to cover the hike as I am on aged pension," one person said.
Even though there are discounts available to pensioners, there would still be a significant impact on their budgets.
"Being on a pension, I do receive a discount, but even with that discount, I'd need to look at my budget to see what could be trimmed," another pensioner said.
"There is no way that benefits keep pace with increases in the cost of living, so it becomes necessary to see what can be done without [or] reduced to keep up with payments like rates."
The prospect of having to pay hundreds of dollars more in rates each year has people thinking about what things they would cut from their budgets altogether.
Holidays, kids' swimming lessons, donations to charity, and dining out at local cafés and restaurants all featured in people's survey responses, along with plans to further cut back their energy use.
Private education could also get the chop in some households.
"[An increase] likely means my children won't be able to have private education, able to have any family holidays or be able to represent Bathurst for sports due to the inability to be able to travel with the exorbitant cost of living with minimal wage increases," one person said.
Another respondent said the prospect of having to cut back further was "terrifying".
"Our food bill is astronomical because one of us requires a renal diet. We already can't afford steak, can barely afford fish and can't afford to eat out at all," they said.
"We never go anywhere that costs money, like movies or any form of entertainment. It is terrifying to think of further limiting our already very limited lives."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
