Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

What a massive council rate increase could mean for Bathurst residents

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 16 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FROM cutting out almost every luxury, to selling their home and leaving Bathurst altogether, residents say they will be faced with some tough choices if their council rates skyrocket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.