TWO Assumption School mates are aiming high as they prepare to take part in a sleepout for charity.
Connor Klower and his nan Marina Gray participated in the Vinnies Community Sleepout at Ms Gray's rural property last year, raising thousands to help the vulnerable and increasing awareness about homelessness at the same time.
This year, it will be a team of three as Connor's schoolmate Zevi Hope gets involved.
"Connor raised $5000 last time and they [Connor and Zevi] thought that was really good, so they've decided to double it," Ms Gray said of the $10,000 fundraising target this year.
As was the case last time, they will do the sleepout at Ms Gray's Billywillinga place, where they will take their sleeping bags into the paddock if it's not raining or will see the night through on the verandah if it's wet.
"We'll just have a cup of soup or something like that to settle down at night - just something light," Ms Gray said.
"It's not a big meal because they get to feel what it's like on an empty tummy.
"They'll sleep through the night and then I'll reward them with Hungry Jack's or something like that the next morning."
Both boys say they are ready for the challenge as the Friday, August 25 sleepout approaches.
"I'm looking forward to it. I'm a bit excited," Zevi said.
And Ms Gray says anyone is welcome to sponsor them by going to the "Connor, Zevi and Connor's Nanny" page of the Vinnies Community Sleepout website or by contacting Ms Gray on 0427 722 700.
"I have an EFTPOS or other means of taking donations," she said.
"As well, people can still join in and register if they would like to be part of the sleepout themselves."
Money raised locally this year will go towards the Bathurst Vinnies Van that is scheduled to start in late 2023 and will provide meals and support for the local homeless and vulnerable, including delivering sandwiches and drinks.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.