Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Connor Klower, Marina Gray and Zevi Hope to take part in Vinnies Community Sleepout

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 20 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Klower, his nan Marina Gray and his mate Zevi Hope will take part in the Vinnies Community Sleepout.
Connor Klower, his nan Marina Gray and his mate Zevi Hope will take part in the Vinnies Community Sleepout.

TWO Assumption School mates are aiming high as they prepare to take part in a sleepout for charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.