FLASHES of green and gold could be seen around the grounds at Bathurst South Public School, as students and staff were embracing the Aussie spirit, ahead of the highly anticipated Women's World Cup match.
Like the rest of the country, members of the school community were ready to cheer on the Australian Women's World Cup team - the Matildas - before their historic semi-final match against England.
The game, which will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, August 16, is set to be the most watched sporting event in Australian television history.
Both male and female students said they would be staying up for as long as they were allowed to watch the Aussie girls take on the Brits, and hopefully forge their way into the World Cup final.
Staff were very excited to see so many students showing their support for the sporting team, especially considering the powerful female representation the World Cup has demonstrated.
A Western Advocate representative attended Bathurst South Public School and took some photos of the kids all dressed up.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.