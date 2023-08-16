Western Advocate
Bathurst South Public School students dressed up to support the Matildas

By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FLASHES of green and gold could be seen around the grounds at Bathurst South Public School, as students and staff were embracing the Aussie spirit, ahead of the highly anticipated Women's World Cup match.

