IT WAS a sea of green and gold at West Bathurst Public School on Wednesday, August 16, with staff and students showing their support for the Matildas.
The school dressed up to get behind the Australian women's soccer team, which is competing in the World Cup semi-final.
There was crazy coloured hair and headpieces, green and gold socks, scarves, shirts, soccer jerseys, tutus and more.
Some kids even had face paint to show their Australian pride.
All of the Bathurst West Public students were really excited to cheer on their team, and made the most of getting into the competitive spirit.
Regardless of the semi-final result on Wednesday night, the Matildas have already made history being the first soccer team - men's or women's - to progress this far in the prestigious event.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow snapped some shots of the kids ready to watch the Matildas rumble.
