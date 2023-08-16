Western Advocate
Bathurst West Public students dress up to show support for the Matildas

Amy Rees
Updated August 16 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:00pm
IT WAS a sea of green and gold at West Bathurst Public School on Wednesday, August 16, with staff and students showing their support for the Matildas.

