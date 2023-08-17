KITCHEN whiz Annalise Hansen could return to Bathurst with a national title attached to her name after spending three days cooking up a storm in Melbourne.
The Year 11 hospitality student, from MacKillop College, has travelled south to compete in the World Skills Australia VETiS Commercial Cookery Competition.
To even qualify for the event is an enormous achievement in itself, as the path to get there required wins at the in-school competition, the regional competition in Dubbo and a further competition for the southern region of NSW.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
At World Skills, which commences on August 17, 2023, the teenager will need to prepare three two-course meals over three days.
Each day, she will be given three hours to prepare and plate the meal, with four servings required.
While she will be directed on which dishes need to be prepared, there will be plenty of opportunities for her to inject her own creativity.
Her cuisine will be tasted by a panel of judges, with one of the remaining servings to then be put on exhibition for the audience and the other two to go to the competition restaurant's front of house.
Annalise said the prospect of competing in Melbourne was daunting when she first heard about it, but the reassurance of her teachers and her family has helped to ease her mind.
To prepare for the competition, she has been doing simulation cooks at school and practising her skills at home with the help of her father, who inspired her love of cooking.
"Even though it's a very pressure-filled competition, there's a lot of practise to go into it, and I'm still confident in my cooking stills," Annalise said.
"... I've just got to work one step at a time and, even though I'm really nervous, I'm sure I'll have a really fun time."
It's not the first time MacKillop College has been represented in the World Skills commercial cookery event, with former students Penny Duggan and Keeley O'Neill qualifying in 2012 and 2018 respectively.
Ms Duggan, who visited Annalise ahead of the competition, came away with a silver medal at the 2012 competition.
It would mean a lot to Annalise if she could come away with a similar result, or better.
"It'd be an affirmation that all the work I've put in was worth it, the stress and the hours I've put in was worth it, and that I, in fact, have the skills to present in hospitality," she said.
"But even if I don't win, it'll still be a great experience for me."
MacKillop College hospitality teacher Ximena McPhillamy is proud of the effort Annalise has put in to make it to this point, regardless of what the outcome of the World Skills competition ends up being.
"The fact that she's put herself out there to get to this stage is amazing, because at the same time she is balancing all of her other subjects, she's doing HSC hospitality, and she has a part-time job," she said.
"She's just amazing."
The results of the competition will be announced on August 20, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.