Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

MacKillop College's Annalise Hansen off to compete at World Skills

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KITCHEN whiz Annalise Hansen could return to Bathurst with a national title attached to her name after spending three days cooking up a storm in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.