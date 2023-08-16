When a business faces tough times, it cuts costs. Council should take note

Like most Bathurstians, I am shocked by the proposed rate increases.
I spent 20-plus years in a family business and experienced difficult times due to drought and the likes and you can't just go to the bank and ask for more money.
You must find ways to cut costs, reduce staff sometimes, spend less on unnecessary expansion, curtail promotion, etc.
I'm sure council could find ways if it was their own business.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.