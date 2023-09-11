SHE'S a swimmer and a gymnast; dancing has always been out of her comfort zone, but Melanie Proust has never been afraid of a challenge.
She's faced one of the biggest challenges one ever could - battling cancer - and now she is ready for her next one; participating as a 2023 star.
When she isn't working at Jim's Dog Wash Bathurst, or the Manning Aquatic Centre, or caring for her two young children, you can be sure that she is practising for Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer.
This is all to raise money and awareness for cancer and the Cancer Council, an organisation that is close to her heart.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Proust was diagnosed with uterine cancer, and also suffered a cyst on her ovary.
She has been in remission for three years.
"I am a cancer survivor myself, and at the beginning of this year my uncle died from cancer and so did my dad," she said.
"It's something that's really important to my family."
And it's important to Ms Proust that she is able to raise money and awareness for such a debilitating illness, in an active and interactive way.
"Cancer is such a negative thing as well that I think putting a fun spin on it and doing something fun to raise money, amidst all the doom and gloom that surrounds it, is something that I really wanted to be a part of," she said.
Ms Proust is participating in the dance competition in conjunction with Pure Imagination Performing Arts, and will be doing a hip hop routine.
This routine will tie in with her work at Jim's Dog Wash, and will be dog themed.
So far, she has managed to raise approximately $1500 of her $5000 goal.
"I feel like I'm going to be the underdog, pun absolutely intended, and come in at the last minute and hopefully earn all my money on the downhill," she said.
Ms Proust is hoping that she can earn this money through a variety of raffles, which will be advertised through both the businesses and the Aquatic Centre Facebook pages.
The prizes for these raffles include holidays, Gold Coast Indy 500 passes, a vacuum back pack valued at $900, and a personal chauffeur.
"Sinclair busses have come on board, and they've given us a bus driver and a bus, and we're holding a wine tour the weekend before the event," Ms Proust said.
And though she said she was getting nervous about having to dance in front of a large crowd, she said she was mostly looking forward to a fun night out.
"I'm getting a bit nervous now, but i'm more excited. I went to Eves and got a really pretty dress and so now I get to wear my pretty dress for the night and I'm really excited," she said.
Ms Proust said she would recommend everyone come along to the event, which will be held at the Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday September 16.
