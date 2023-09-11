Western Advocate
Melanie Proust is a 2023 dancer for Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
September 11 2023 - 10:30am
SHE'S a swimmer and a gymnast; dancing has always been out of her comfort zone, but Melanie Proust has never been afraid of a challenge.

