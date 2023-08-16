Western Advocate
Photos of Scots All Saints College students showing support for Matildas

Updated August 16 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
THE anticipation of the Matildas playing in a semi-final at the Women's World Cup had the Scots All Saints College students all shades of green and gold on August 16, 2023.

