THE anticipation of the Matildas playing in a semi-final at the Women's World Cup had the Scots All Saints College students all shades of green and gold on August 16, 2023.
Like many schools across Bathurst, SASC encouraged its students and staff to dress up in the Matildas' colours ahead of their semi-final match that night.
The game will kick off at 8pm and is set to be the most-watched sporting event in Australian television history.
Students embraced the theme of the day and wore everything from gold shirts to colourful wigs and sparkly hats.
