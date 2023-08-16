A VOTE by councillors on Wednesday night will see community engagement commence on a potential application for a Special Rate Variation for the next financial year.
Councillors and Bathurst Regional Council staff were forced to sit through a two-hour long public forum, which at times got heated and emotional, before discussing the report on the agenda for the meeting.
The recommendation for council staff included endorsing community consultation on a potential application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) that would have a cumulative increase of 68.6 per cent over two years.
This was option two in the draft Long Term Financial Plan, a document staff were also recommending council endorse.
However, councillor Marg Hogan presented a new motion that would ensure public consultation considers all of the options in the draft Long Term Financial Plan, as pictured below.
"Sixty-eight per cent is potentially our starting point, but it doesn't have to be our end point," Cr Hogan said.
"I hope that in broadening the conversation to potentially include all four options for the community to consider, that they feel a stronger sense of ownership in the process.
"I stand by my comments that doing nothing is not an option, but I believe it is fair and reasonable and absolutely appropriate to give the community a choice on this matter."
Her motion was adopted with the support of herself, mayor Robert Taylor, deputy mayor Ben Fry and councillors Andrew Smith and Graeme Hanger.
Councillors Warren Aubin, Kirralee Burke and Ian North did not support the motion.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
