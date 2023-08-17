EIGHT of the region's most promising footballers have the chance to take on the nation's elite rising talent after being selected in Country NSW under 15s and 16s teams to play in the Boys National Youth Championships this October.
Western's unbeaten under 15s side naturally dominated the selections in their age group, with Will Mutton, Max Hemsworth, Jacob Pezzuto (Bathurst), Zach Nipperess (Mudgee), and Glenn Muchena (Orange) all making the representative team.
Adding to that strong presence will be Sean McFarlane (Bathurst), Archie Clulow (Mudgee) and Jack Pinkstone (Orange) in the NSW Country 16s side, after standing tall during a tough season for their Western squad.
All three make their return to NSW colours after representing their state at the under 15s level last year.
NSW will host the national championships at Valentine Sports Park from October 2 to 6.
Andrew Fearnley, who will coach the NSW Country under 15s team, said it's great to see plenty of promising talent coming through the ranks.
"They're doing some great work at Western NSW, led by Scott [Mutton], so it's definitely pleasing to see the amount of talented young footballers that we've got coming through," he said.
"We're very excited to see that number of players making country teams, and our girls ones will be coming out very soon as well.
"It's a huge opportunity for these players to play at the highest level in Australia, which essentially a national championship is, and it puts them in the right environment to be assessed against the best players from across the country for potential selection in national youth teams."
Fearnley said there's now more opportunities for the nation's top talent to reach the peak of the sport at youth level.
"With the change to the FIFA World Cup for under 17s now being every year, as opposed to every three years, that means there's a new Joeys team picked every year going forward," he said.
"That 15s and 16s age group is a higher priority for identification of players, because essentially they go from the national youth championships to training camps with the national youth team with a view every year now of qualifiers for the World Youth Cup."
Western's under 15s side secured the NSW Association Youth League minor premiership over the weekend with their 2-1 win over Nepean in Mudgee.
The under 14s also wrapped up the minor premiership on the back of a thumping 13-0 success against Nepean.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
